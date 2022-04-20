Chrissy Teigen Looks Ethereal in Grecian Goddess Dress & Gold Strappy Sandals With John Legend on Date Night

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Chrissy Teigen gave off Grecian goddess vibes last night in Los Angeles with her husband, John Legend, after leaving Giorgio Baldi restaurant in a stylish look.

For Teigen’s outfit, she donned a white asymmetrical one-shoulder midi dress from Alexandre Vauthier. A piece of fabric draped and then ruched across from the bodice to the sleeve. The garment also had a slight bodycon texture and feel for a modern finish.

Legend, he wore an all-black ensemble consisting of a structured peacoat, a matching sheer top underneath and slouchy trousers teamed with black dress shoes.

Teigen kept her accessories simple and only wore a yellow square-shaped handbag that had a shiny gold chain as the strap.

Teigen elected to go glitzy with a pair of gold strappy sandals from Tom Ford. The heels had a height of approximately 3 inches and included multiple metallic straps across the feet connected by a thin toe strap across the front. The Mirror Ankle Wrap Sandals retail for $1,390.

When it comes to Teigen and her clothing tastes, she tends to gravitate towards trendy and modern silhouettes from brands like Fendi, Versace and Jimmy Choo. For example, she recently donned a floral-printed floor-length gown paired with a black handbag for her take on a boho-chic-inspired look. And she also wore an oversized gray wool blazer coordinated with a white Balenciaga bralette and a pair of tapered cropped light-wash jeans with orange Easy Towel Bow Mule Sandals from Bottega Veneta for a super fashion-forward Instagram post.

When she graces red carpets, Teigen wears creations from Zuhair Murad, George Hobeika, Yanina Couture and Valentino. Teigen is a model and has starred in campaigns for brands like Ugg and Xoxo.

