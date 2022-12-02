Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Exudes Elegance in Pink Off-The-Shoulder Gown & Opera Gloves at White House State Dinner With John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend elegantly arrived at the White House state dinner last night. The event was hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron.

Teigen, who is expecting her third child, dressed her baby bump in a light pink Rachel Gilbert gown. The satin off-the-shoulder ensemble featured a pleated neckline and embellished puff sleeves. She paired the look with satin black gloves. The elegant piece is from the designer’s fall 2022 collection.

US singer-songwriter John Legend and his wife model Chrissy Teigen arrive at the White House to attend a state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron, in Washington on Dec. 1, 2022. CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images

Teigen kept the attention on the glamorous gown with a compact Jimmy Choo black clutch with an embellished silver bow clasp.

The model’s footwear was hidden by her floor-length gown. Teigen most likely wore a pair of silver sandals or classic pumps. She tends to complete her look with statement pieces. The “Lip Sync Battle” co-host usually gravitates towards heeled sandals and pumps from designer labels like Saint Laurent, Gucci, and Jimmy Choo. When off-duty, the model can be seen in sneakers or slides from brands like APL and Balenciaga.

Legend opted for a classic look with a black fitted suit which he paired with a white button-down shirt and a black bow tie. The “All of Me” singer completed the look with black patent leather dress shoes that featured a lace-up closure and a slight heel.

The White House state dinner hosted by President Joe Biden and his wife and first lady Jill Biden took place yesterday Dec. 1st in Washington, with more than 300 attendees including government officials, French fashion designers, actors and donors. The state dinner is held to celebrate diplomatic ties between the host and guest countries. President Emmanuel Macron of France and his wife Brigitte Macron were honored as many stars made an appearance at the event including Jennifer Garner, Christian Louboutin and many others.

