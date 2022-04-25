Chrissy Teigen Boldly Takes on the Crochet Trend in Pink Glitter Dress & Silver Heels for John Legend’s Las Vegas Residency

If there’s one thing to know about Chrissy Teigen’s killer fashion sense it’s that the 36-year-old star isn’t one to shy away from the latest red-hot fashion fad. Case in point: For the opening night of husband John Legend’s Las Vegas Residency on April 23, Teigen boldly took the summer crochet trend for a spin. Predictably, the star hit the trend-forward red carpet look out of the park, as she does with basically every popular style she tries.

Teigen donned a light pink floor-length crochet halter-neck gown decorated with silver shimmering sequins. The striking dress, which is by the New York label Retrofête, retails for $695 on the brand’s retail site. It features a knee-high slit at the back and a body-skimming silhouette, thanks to the crochet construction. Kristin Cavallari, Olivia Culpo and Chloe Cherry embraced crochet dressing in recent weeks.

Teigen, who was styled by frequent collaborator Alana Van Deraa, slipped on silver metallic heels featuring a pointed toe and an open heel to complete the look.

The model and television personality paired the shimmering outfit with simple-yet-sexy makeup that matched the effortless style of the crochet gown. Her hair was pulled into a purposefully-messy bun with the star’s loose wavy bangs framing her face. For jewelry, Teigen wore large thin silver hoop earrings and nothing more, sparing most of the attention for her stunning dress.

Teigen wore the cotton-candy look to support her EGOT-winning husband during the first official night of his residency at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas. Legend is slated to perform the two-hour show for several dates in April and May, returning to the famed Zappos Theater for a reprise in August and October.

