Chrissy Teigen’s Cutout Python Boots Bring Slick Edge to Her Red Lace Dress With John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are individually stylish, but together they take it to a whole new level. The superstar duo proved this theory while heading out to lunch in New York City on Tuesday.

The power couple showcased their street style while hitting the pavement in the Big Apple. Teigen pulled out another show-stopping look following her appearance on “The Tonight Show Staring Jimmy Fallon.” The television personality stepped out in an oversized black Bottega Veneta blazer. The staple outwear included baggy sleeves, slightly pointed shoulders, wide lapels and a sharp hem.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend head to lunch in New York City on April 26, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend spotted out in New York City on April 26, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

The “Cravings” cookbook author continued to put her own personal flair on the look by pairing her jacket with a sheer red dress by Carine Gilson. The ankle-length frock included lace detailing on the bust and a floral accent near the side of the skirt.

Legend made sure to complement his wife’s style by stepping out in a black jacket with matching pants and a white T-shirt. The Grammy Award-winning singer rounded things out mirrored aviator frames and fresh white sneakers.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend out and about in New York City on April 26, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

To add a slick edge to her look, Teigen completed her outfit with Chloe’s “Rylee” Python Print black boots. The shoes have a pointed-toe, buckle fastening across the instep, cutouts on the outer sole and a Western-style stacked block heel. A pair is available in the September Sun colorway for on Chloe.com.

A closer look at Chrissy Teigen’s black leather boots. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

Chloe’s Rylee Python Print Boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Chloe

If there is one thing Teigen will do, it’s a make statement. Whether she’s on the red carpet or off-duty, she can do all looks flawlessly. The socialite embraces current trends and a range of designers. She has a shoe wardrobe that consists of strappy sandals, transparent pumps, heeled boots and peep-toe silhouettes.

See more of Teigen’s style through the years.

