Chrissy Teigen Dances in Kissable Pajamas With John Legend in Cozy Slippers for ‘Cravings’ Promo Video

What happens when you play a fun game of this or that? Chrissy Teigen and John Legend give us a peek.

The model and chef posted a video on Instagram yesterday that showed her and her husband Legend playing a fun food-related game as a way to promote her cooking brand, “Cravings by Chrissy Teigen.” For the outfits, the couple wore their pajamas. Teigen donned a decorative option, consisting of a robe and a romper. It featured red kisses all over, and it had a printed blue and white lining. She accessorized with a pair of cozy pink socks. Legend wore a black T-shirt and red silk pajama pants that incorporated a white print and accessorized with a chunky gold watch.

When it comes to shoes, Teigen didn’t opt for any, but did wear socks. Meanwhile Legend slipped on a pair of brown slippers that had a “J” on the front of his right foot and an “L” on his left.

Teigen has a fashion-forward and modern sartorial aesthetic that she showcases by wearing some of the most popular trends of the time while giving them a twist with her signature Teigen flair. For example, as of late, Teigen has shown off her affinity for oversized garments like blazers and jeans that feel trendy, and she has even shown her penchant for monochromatic dressing. She also recently stated that one of her newest favorite shoe trends is “ugly” sandals.

Legend, on the other hand, gravitates towards more classic and structured silhouettes. On his Instagram feed are pictures of him wearing suits of a variety of colors and cuts, and also, we see legend in slouchy, colorful sweaters.

