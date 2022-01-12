Chrissy Teigen Gets Sporty with John Legend in Leggings, Jean Jacket and APL Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Chrissy Teigen dressed casually for an afternoon stroll with John Legend. The “Cravings” author stepped out in black leggings and a sporty black bandeau while running errands in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

For the occasion, she layered her set with a blue denim jacket and tied a bleached and distressed flannel shirt around her waist. Teigen completed her look with a Balmain baseball cap. Legend opted for a more casual look, pairing a black T-shirt, cardigan and joggers with Balmain sneakers.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend run errands in Beverly Hills on January 11, 2022. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

Chrissy Teigen runs errands in Beverly Hills on January 11, 2022. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

For footwear, the “Bring the Funny” judge wore a pair of black Athletic Propulsion Labs sneakers. Her TechLoom Bliss style featured a slip-on silhouette with wide satin elastic straps, as well as black knit uppers and “APL” tongue graphics. The pair also included white rubber outsoles surrounding their Propeloum midsoles for added comfort. When paired with Teigen’s outfit, the style added a distinctly sporty and easygoing nature to her outfit. Her pair retails for $220 on AthleticPropulsionLabs.com.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend run errands in Beverly Hills on January 11, 2022. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

A closer look at Teigen’s APL sneakers. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

APL’s TechLoom Bliss sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of APL

Teigen’s sneakers are on-trend with the rise in athleisure style over the last two years. Wearing ensembles with chunky, exaggerated or strictly athletic sneakers gives any look a sporty edge, while also prioritizing comfort. In addition to Teigen, Eva Longoria, Vanessa Hudgens and Ivanka Trump have been spotted in Mizuno, Balenciaga and Nike sneakers in recent weeks.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend run errands in Beverly Hills on January 11, 2022. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

Teigen’s kicks are a step away from her penchant for statement footwear. The “Lip Sync Battle” co-host has been spotted in heeled sandals and pumps by Saint Laurent, Gucci and Jimmy Choo, often featuring details like bold colors and PVC uppers. She also favors suede and leather boots with pointed toes and stiletto heels from popular labels like Amina Muaddi, The Attico and Paris Texas. On the off-duty front, she can be spotted in APL sneakers and Balenciaga slides as well.

