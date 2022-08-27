Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Bring Breezy Fashion and Designer Footwear On Italian Vacation

Chrissy Teigen shared another slideshow of her scenic European vacation with husband John Legend on Instagram on Friday.

In the post, Teigen is seen wearing a breezy white summer maxi dress featuring short sleeves, a crisp collared neckline, and oval shaped cutout just under the bust that uped the risk factor of the outfit. The model turned cookbook author accessorized simply, carrying an olive colored leather bag in the shape of a fan.

Even though Teigen’s shoes are not visible in these photos, the model has a renowned penchant for statement footwear. The “Lip Sync Battle” co-host is usually seen in simple thong heeled sandals and pumps by Saint Laurent, Gucci and Jimmy Choo, often featuring details such as bold colors and PVC uppers. She also favors suede and leather boots with sleek pointed toes and stiletto heels from popular labels Amina Muaddi, The Attico and Paris Texas. On the off-duty front, she can be spotted in APL sneakers and Balenciaga slides as well.

Standing beside her, Legend wore a black and white flowy floral short sleeve button down from Amiri. The “All Of Me” singer wore matching shorts and a chunky gold watch, topping the ensemble off with reflective gold sunglasses. Legend’s footwear was left in frame, the star cooly showing off his white chunky “dad” sneakers by Italian powerhouse Versace. Chunky sneakers were first popularized in the 1980s for their practicality, comfort and stability.

It seems that Teigen has been a fan of florals lately. The star styled the botanical print in a selfie on Instagram, the Sports Illustrated model donning multicolored dress with a geometric pattern, the baby doll style featuring balloon sleeves and a risky plunging neckline. The skirt of the dress was highly pleated, adding volume to the already voluminous garment.

