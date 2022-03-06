Chrissy Teigen Sees Spots in Polka-Dot Top and Sharp Booties at Her Son’s Baseball Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Chrissy Teigen was sharply outfitted to see her son Miles’ baseball game in Los Angeles this weekend.

While arriving with husband John Legend and daughter Luna, Teigen stepped out in a pair of sharp black skinny jeans with a black Saint Laurent blouse. Her top featured a white polka-dot print and long sleeves, creating a contrast that was cinched with the brand’s Western buckle-accented leather belt. Teigen finished her ensemble with a black Gucci crocodile crossbody bag.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend their son's baseball game in Los Angeles on March 5.

For footwear, Teigen slipped on a pair of Saint Laurent ankle booties. The star’s specific 68 style, which is now sold out, featured black suede uppers with almond toes and thin 3.5-inch block heels. The pair streamlined her look while giving it a polished sophistication, compared to flat sandals or sneakers. Though Teigen’s pair is no longer sold, the style can be found in other colorways on Fwrd.com.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend their son’s baseball game in Los Angeles on March 5. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

A closer look at Teigen’s boots. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Booties like Teigen’s are a versatile year-round staple, able to be paired with casual and formal ensembles. Most pairs feature neutral leather or suede uppers with mid to high heels, such as new styles from Schutz, Loeffler Randall and Steve Madden. Aside from Teigen, stars including Serena Williams, Dua Lipa and Rosalia have also slipped on sharp Balmain, Calvin Klein and Versace booties in recent weeks.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend their son’s baseball game in Los Angeles on March 5. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Despite her sharp boots, Teigen has a renowned penchant for statement footwear. The “Lip Sync Battle” co-host is often seen in heeled sandals and pumps by Saint Laurent, Gucci and Jimmy Choo, often featuring details such as bold colors and PVC uppers. She also favors suede and leather boots with pointed toes and stiletto heels from popular labels Amina Muaddi, The Attico and Paris Texas. On the off-duty front, she can be spotted in APL sneakers and Balenciaga slides as well.

