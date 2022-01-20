Chrissy Teigen Elevates Joggers With Lingerie-Inspired Sheer Bodysuit and Heeled Booties

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Chrissy Teigen mixed comfort with style Thursday in her latest post on Instagram, showing how to dress up casual pieces. The cookbook author posted to her paired gray high-waisted jogger pants from The Row with a black and nude sheer lace bodysuit and a structured black jacket.

She tied a thin black belt through the joggers’ belt loops and also added a black top-handle bag. Though casual on their own, with all of these glam pieces, Teigen showed how you can look chic while remaining comfortable, like in these joggers.

Teigen finished off her look with a pair of black heeled booties. Her pointed-toe black ankle boots featured a thin stiletto heel reaching around 4 inches and also included a zipper up the side. The suede shoes added just the right amount of glam to the look without overpowering the comfortable pants.

The “Lip Sync Battle” co-host has been spotted in heeled sandals and pumps by Saint Laurent, Gucci and Jimmy Choo, often featuring details like bold colors and PVC uppers. She also favors suede and leather boots with pointed toes and stiletto heels from popular labels like Amina Muaddi, The Attico and Paris Texas. On the off-duty front, she can be spotted in APL sneakers and Balenciaga slides as well.

See Teigen’s best street style over the years here.

