Chrissy Teigen Shines in Glittery Slip Dress With Neon Orange Lace & Electric Green Sandals on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Chrissy Teigen pulled out a head-turning ensemble for her appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” On Monday, the television personality stopped by the late-night talk show to promote her new HBO Max docuseries, “The Way Down: God, Greed and The Cult of Gwen Shamblin.”

Teigen also joked about bringing her two children, Luna and Miles Stephens, to Las Vegas for the 2022 Grammy Awards with her husband John Legend.

Chrissy Teigen appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on April 25, 2022. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Chrissy Teigen on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on April 25, 2022. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

The cookbook author stepped out in an embellished silk mini dress by Stella McCartney. The fun frock was complete with a plunging V-neckline, orange contrast floral lace panels and a scallop hem. To amp up her look, Teigen accessorized with enormous hoop earrings and midi rings. She styled her hair in long sensual beach waves and opted for neutral glam with a glossy lip.

Chrissy Teigen stops by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on April 25, 2022. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Chrissy Teigen arrives back at her hotel after interview with Jimmy Fallon on April 25, 2022. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

The “Lip Sync Battle” host finished off her look with The London Lace-Up Electric Sandals. The metallic heels laced up around her ankles and featured a slightly pointed outer sole, a strap at the back for extra support and a 4.5-inch stiletto heel. Sandals are a popular choice with shorter dresses and other silhouettes that showcase legs. A staple shoe of the warmer months, strappy sandals can be any heel height for versatile wear.

The London Lace-Up Electric Sandals. CREDIT: FemmeLA

A closer look at Chrissy Teigen’s green sandals. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

Teigen’s personal vibe consists of modern and stylish pieces. As for footwear, she tends to gravitate towards statement silhouettes. The model often steps out in heeled sandals and pumps by Saint Laurent, Gucci and Jimmy Choo. She also favors suede and leather boots with pointed toes and stiletto heels from popular labels like Amina Muaddi, The Attico and Paris Texas. When she’s off-duty, you will likely catch her in APL sneakers and Balenciaga slides.

See more of Teigen’s style through the years.

