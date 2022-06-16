Chrissy Teigen Revives the No-Pants Trend in 6-Inch Heels With Blazer Worn as a Dress for ‘Chrissy’s Court’ Press Tour on ‘James Corden’

Forget courtroom pantsuits. Judge Chrissy Teigen is challenging ultra-conservative law-abiding fashion rules.

While Teigen is playing judge in her new courtroom reality show, she certainly isn’t toning down her signature style to take on the peacekeeping role. Sure, Teigen may have recently hit “The Late Late Show with James Corden” stage yesterday in a blazer to promote her new Roku show “Chrissy’s Court” — but that’s the only courtroom vibes you’re getting from the newly-minted judge.

Chrissy Teigen stops by The Late Late Show with James Corden on June 14. CREDIT: CBS

For the June 14 appearance, the 36-year-old model and internet personality wore a short green double-breasted blazer as a dress and sheer black tights, creating a silhouette that looked chicly incomplete without bottoms, she admitted. “Find out where my pants are TONIGHT on @latelateshow with @j_corden where things get weird with the incredible, beautiful @fullyrosebyrne,” Teigen captioned a photo on Instagram.

The look recalled the “no-pants” trend that influencers such as Ariana Grande, Olivia Culpo and countless more embraced ubiquitously on the streets throughout 2018. It made a brief revival last May with Sophie Turner, among other stars, and it could be back in session for summer with Turner leading the way.

She coordinated with a pair of sky-high black patent platform heels by Saint Laurent. The open-toed heels featured an ankle strap and a chunky 6-inch heel.

The star wore her long brown locks in a slight side-part, adding some movement to her hair with soft waves. Teigen’s makeup was focused on black-rimmed eyes and a glossy deep coral lip. She accessorized the look with shoulder-skimming dangle earrings featuring large black stones.

On the show, Teigen highlighted the upcoming Roku premiere of “Chrissy’s Court,” which features Teigen presiding as judge over real small-claims cases, making judgments that are “legally binding.” Teigen stars in the show alongside her mother Vilailuck “Pepper Thai” Teigen, who serves as bailiff.

‘She has no idea what she is doing and we don’t really tell her, honestly,’ Chrissy said of her mother’s role in the show. ‘She is just happy to be in front of the camera.’

Chrissy Teigen chats with The Late Late Show host James Corden and actress Rose Byrne on a June 14 episode of the show. CREDIT: CBS

During her appearance, Teigen was joined by actress Rose Byrne while on the show, who wore a coral “popcorn” dress and matching heeled sandals.

The first season of “Chrissy’s Court” debuted on the now-defunct platform Quibi in April 2020. The second season of the show, now on The Roku Channel, premieres on June 17. The show has already been renewed for a third season.