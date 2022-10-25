Chrissy Teigen Flatters Her Baby Bump in Slit Skirt & Suede Boots As She Works on Food Truck with John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend spent the day together working on a Cravings by Chrissy Teigen food truck in Los Angeles this Tuesday. The pop-up food truck comes days after Teigen launched her new baking mixes line. Customers that stopped by had the chance to taste test the three new product mixes. Teigen also signed a few of her best-selling cookbooks for her fans at the event.

The 36-year-old model, who is expecting the couple’s fourth child, wore a dark brown off-the-shoulder long-sleeve crop top that featured ruched detailing. She paired it with a matching high-waisted slit maxi skirt, flattering her baby bump. To accessorize, Teigen went with sparkling hoops for the look.

Chrissy Teigan and John Legend at cravings truck on Melrose Ave in Los Angeles on Oct. 25, 2022. CREDIT: TheCelebrityFinder / SplashNews.com

The television personality slipped into a pair of black suede boots to complete the look. The calf-high boots featured a pointed toe. The fall shoe added a bit of height with a block heel.

Chrissy Teigan and John Legend at cravings truck on on Melrose Ave in Los Angeles on Oct. 25, 2022. CREDIT: TheCelebrityFinder / SplashNews.com

As per usual, Teigen was styled by Alana Van Deraa who creates all of the model’s show-stopping looks.

Teigen kept her caramel brown hair down in a softly curled style with her minimal makeup featuring a glossy nude lip. Her glowing look was created by hair stylist Rikke Gajda and makeup artist Kristine Studden. When not working on a glamorous look for Teigen, the beauty duo creates looks for stars like Maren Morris, Hailee Steinfield, and Becky G.

As for the “All of Me” singer, Legend added some vibrance to the sighting with a black hoodie that featured a pink and purple ombre palm tree print. He paired the colorful sweater with black jeans. Legend kept it casual with his footwear opting for an all-black sneaker.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend Cravings Food Truck event in West Hollywood. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Teigen originally launched her recipe website, “Cravings by Chrissy Teigen”, back in February 2021. The cookbook author created the site as a one-stop shop for new recipes, affordable cookware, and cozy outfit suggestions for divulging sweet treats.

