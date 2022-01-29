Chrissy Teigen Reveals Her Love For the ‘Ugly’ Sandal in a Brown Blazer, Slouchy Jeans and Fendi Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Is Chrissy Teigen done with high heels? Her latest look, which the model posted Friday, reveals that she has a new favorite type of shoe.

In her Instagram post, which showed the model lounging at home in a pair of fuzzy Fendi sandals, Teigen wrote, “This year I vowed to @alanavanderaa that I would not wear anything unless I was physically comfortable in it. This has resulted in the need for shoes that are … not the…..how do I say this…well they are extremely comfy… I currently have many a Birkenstock and Birkenstock-esque shoe en route and I couldn’t be more excited. John not so much but consider it my revenge for his pants lately. If you see me in heels, they will no longer be ones that throb the bunion mom so graciously passed down to me and my tingers, toe fingers, will not jam. It’s an exciting time, ladies and gentlemen!”

For the outfit, Teigen opted for a brown flowy blazer that featured a dramatic lapel, paired with a white top underneath that helped to tie the moment together quite literally due to there being a tie at the bottom of the top. On the lower half, Teigen chose a pair of slouchy jeans that had flared legs.

To ground everything, Teigen slipped her feet into a pair of fuzzy Fendi “ugly” sandals that encompassed a three-strap design. They also incorporated a brown and tan printed foot strap on the back of the shoe emblazoned with the brand’s signature “F” logo. The shoes are available for $1,050 at Net-a-porter.com.

Fendi Morton Printed Shearling Sandals CREDIT: Net-a-Porter

Teigen has a fashion-forward and modern sartorial aesthetic that prompts her to take a chance at trying the trends herself. For example, in the summer of 2021, one of the most popular shoe silhouettes were the Stretch sandals from Bottega Veneta, and Teigen donned the style. She also has an affinity for dashing outerwear that rounds out her looks as well as functional activewear that helps the mother of two complete errands chicly.

On red carpets, Teigen wears beautiful creations from Zuhair Murad, George Hobeika, Yanina Couture and Valentino that all mesh well with her vibe.

Click through the gallery to see Teigen’s best street style moments over the years.

Put on a pair of “ugly” sandals for a trendy look.

To Buy: Freedom Moses Moses sandals, $50.

To Buy: Universal Thread Colene sandals, $15.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Adaley sandals, $120.