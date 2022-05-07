Chrissy Teigen Models Hot Pants With Dramatic Feather Trim & Knee-High Boots in Vegas

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to style, Chrissy Teigen has an affinity for distressed denim, simple black pieces, statement blazers, and stiletto boots. Lucky for the former model and popular internet personality, when you put all of these style loves together, you have the perfect fashion-forward off-duty look.

Teigen recently donned all her favorite style must-haves while readying for a day out in Las Vegas — and her look may just convince you to invest in a pair of denim hot pants for the summer.

In a photo posted to Instagram Stories yesterday, the 36-year-old star posed for a mirror selfie in a simple black top over a longline black blazer. Though she was business-focused on top, Teigen was ready to party with the second half of her outfit.

The star wore Area’s denim hot pant-like shorts with a high waistline and a seriously frayed feathered hem. The unique shorts were cut high on the hips but dipped lower toward the core seam, with the dipping cut accented by the voluminous fringe, elevating the look of the shorts from a carefree casual vibe to a fashion-forward statement piece.

For footwear, Teigen paired the outfit with a pair of sleek form-fitting knee-high black boots. The shoes featured a pointed toe and a high heel.

She appeared to wear minimal jewelry with the look, pulling her long hair slightly back at the temples for an effortless half-up style. Teigen wore a smoky eye to celebrate the sexy vibe of her look, adding nude lipstick in a slightly darker hue than her natural lip to her pout.

Teigen captioned the Instagram post “Sooooooo keeeeyute!!!” Needless to say, she was feeling herself.

The influencer is currently in Las Vegas supporting her husband John Legend during his residency at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas. Before hitting Sin City, Teigen was spotted in a similar pair of denim hot pants back in April while at the beach with her kids.

