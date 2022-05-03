Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Fast Feet Dancing in Denim Cowboy Boots With Daughter Luna

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Chrissy Teigen do-si-dos in a chic look with her daughter Luna Stephens yesterday in an Instagram video. “Dancing is in our blood. a passion we share,” she wrote in the caption.

Teigen donned an army green jacket by Rag & Bone with Isabel Marant’s “Louisali” ribbed-knit silk tank top that peeked out as she danced. On the lower half, she went with a pair of One Teaspoon’s denim cutoff short shorts that had a light acid wash and exposed pockets.

Teigen grounded her attire with a pair of R13’s Mid Cowboy Boots with sleeves. The shoes had a pointed-toe design, slouchy denim fabric sleeve and 2-inch heel.

R13 Mid Cowboy Boots With Sleeve. CREDIT: Courtesy of R13

When it comes to her style, Teigen tends to gravitate towards modern silhouettes. For example, she recently donned a sheer red dress by Carine Gilson teamed with a black oversized Bottega Veneta blazer and Chloe’s “Rylee” Python Print black boots while out in New York City with her husband, John Legend. She also recently wore a light pink floor-length crochet halter-neck gown decorated with shimmering silver sequins from Retrofête paired with silver metallic heels for a unifying finish while attending the opening night of Legend’s Las Vegas Residency on April 23.

When she graces red carpets, Teigen wears creations from Zuhair Murad, George Hobeika, Yanina Couture and Valentino.

