Chrissy Teigen Does Date Night in Colorful Crop Top, Tights & Towering Platforms

Chrissy Teigen wore head-to-to Versace in her latest look.

The model and TV personality posted photos of her latest date night outfit on Instagram. In the series of photos, taken beforeher visit to Kimika in New York, Teigen wore a Versace crop tank top with matching high-waisted shorts. The set featured a bright, colorful pattern in shades of orange, pink, blue, black and more. Teigen accessorized with drop earrings and added a bit of warmth with black tights.

Teigen continued the Versace theme with her shoes. She added serious height to her look with black satin platform heels from the luxury house. The shoe had sleek black uppers and a two-layered sole paired with a thin ankle strap embellished with sparkly crystals for security. The pumps also had a height of approximately six inches with the double platform. The Medusa Aevitas Platform Pumps retail on Versace’s website for $1,425.

Versace Medusa Aevitas Platform Pumps CREDIT: Courtesy of Versace

Teigen has a renowned penchant for statement footwear. The “Lip Sync Battle” co-host is often seen in heeled sandals and pumps by Jimmy Choo, Saint Laurent and Gucci, often featuring details like bold colors and PVC uppers. She also favors suede and leather boots with pointed toes and stiletto heels from popular labels like Paris Texas, Amina Muaddi and The Attico. On the off-duty front, she can be spotted in APL sneakers and Balenciaga slides as well.

