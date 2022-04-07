×
Chrissy Teigen Embraces Artisanal Style in Crochet Bralette & Strappy Sandals With Her Kids

By Jacorey Moon
Chrissy Teigen is feeling artisanal inspiration, and her latest look proves it. The model shared a photo on Instagram today that showed her enjoying a frozen treat with her kids with John Legend, Luna and Miles Stephens.

The model donned Alanui’s “Take It Easy” black bralette featuring colorful crocheted details and the brand’s matching skirt that featured the same effervescent squares. Fringe along the hemline added bohemian touches.

Vivienne black leather sandals by A Emerie
A Emerie’s “Vivienne” black leather sandals.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

Black strappy “Vivienne” leather sandals by A Emerie completed her look with ease and refinement. The square-toe shoes had a slight heel and included buckle-fastening straps that crisscross above the ankle. The silhouette can elevate the most casual outfit and also complement more polished looks. They retail for $150 on Net-a-porter.com.

For Teigen’s typical clothing aesthetic, she tends to gravitate toward modern and fashion-forward silhouettes. For example, she recently donned a floral slip dress paired with an olive green blazer from The Frankie Shop and olive green suede boots by The Attico. She also carried double Chanel bags for an eye-catching finish. Also, she wore a hot-pink cardigan sweater and a black mini skirt adorned with silver-tone accents and black sandals while with her husband, John Legend.

When she graces red carpets, Teigen wears creations from Zuhair Murad, George Hobeika, Yanina Couture and Valentino. Teigen is a model and has starred in campaigns for brands like Ugg and Xoxo.

Click through the gallery to see Teigen’s best street style moments over the years. 

Put on a pair of black strappy sandals for a tidy look.

Gianvito Rossi Ankle-Wrap Leather Stiletto Sandals
CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Gianvito Rossi Ankle-Wrap Leather Stiletto Sandals, $875.

Jessica Rich Ankle Strap Sandal
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Jessica Rich Ankle Strap Sandal, $275. 

Christian Louboutin Rosalie Leather Slingback Sandals
CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Christian Louboutin Rosalie Leather Slingback Sandals, $795

