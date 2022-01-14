Chrissy Teigen Elevates a Bralette With a High-Slit Skirt & Glitzy Sandals

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Chrissy Teigen makes a sleek statement with her latest look.

The model posted a photo on Instagram today that showed her wearing a neutral outfit suitable for the chef and media maven. For the ensemble, Teigen donned a black trench coat and a black bralette that featured a cutout detail in the middle. She paired it with a white skirt that incorporated a thigh-high slit that perfectly matched her edgy vibe. Teigen accessorized the with silver dangling earrings and rings.

When it came down to the shoes, Teigen slipped on a pair of glitzy black sandals that grounder her outfit while also adding a slight elevation into the mix.

Teigen has a distinct sartorial taste that allows her the opportunity to play with textures, patterns and color in her own signature way. Riddled throughout her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing slinky dresses, decadent outerwear, slouchy denim and printed separates and fun swimsuits that are all on par with Teigen’s fashion aesthetic. For footwear, Teigen gravitates towards pumps, sneakers, sandals and boots that all finish off her getups with grace and refinement. When it comes to labels, she’s particularly fond of Bottega Veneta and Prada.

On red carpets, Teigen wears beautiful creations from Zuhair Murad, George Hobeika, Yanina Couture and Valentino that all mesh well with her style.

Teigen is a model and has starred in campaigns for brands like Ugg and Xoxo.

