Chrissy Teigen Pops in Bright Orange Bow Mules Made Out of Terry Cloth

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Chrissy Teigen shows off her bright kicks in a stylish way. The “Chrissy’s Court” star shared a video on Instagram Wednesday that displayed the model showing off a fun, vibrant pair of shoes.

Ensemble-wise, Teigen donned an oversized gray wool blazer that had a double-breasted design and included multiple black buttons all over the garment. Underneath, she wore a white Balenciaga bralette that added a sporty and casual twist to her outfit. On the lower half, she threw on a pair of tapered cropped light-wash jeans that incorporated distressed holes on the knees and a frayed hem on the bottom of the pants.

To complete everything, Teigen wore a pair of orange Easy Towel Bow Mule Sandals from Bottega Veneta that had a big, polished bow on the front of the shoes that acted as the toe strap. The heels had a height of approximately three inches and had a square-toe shape. The shoes retail for $920.

The Bottega Veneta Easy Towel Bow Mule Sandals CREDIT: Bergdorf Goodman

When it comes to Teigen’s essential sartorial style, she tends to wear chic and modern silhouettes. For example, recently, we’ve seen Teigen don a brown knit sweater, distressed boyfriend jeans and black braided sandals for a fashionable twist on casual classics. And on the other hand, Teigen has worn a black overcoat, a lacy dress and knee-high leather boots that was her interpretation of an edgy monochromatic outfit.

On red carpets, Teigen wears beautiful creations from Zuhair Murad, George Hobeika, Yanina Couture and Valentino that all mesh well with her style. Teigen is a model and has starred in campaigns for brands like Ugg and Xoxo.

