Chrissy Teigen Models Floral Gown With Boho-Chic Vibes & the Perfect Spring Pattern

Chrissy Teigen posted to Instagram today in a major spring fashion moment.

The model stood before the camera in a floral gown that traveled down to the floor. The dress was long-sleeved and bodycon on top, hugging the model’s silhouette while the bottom was loose. The skirt and the sleeves of the dress are exaggerated and large, engulfing Teigen’s hands and feet in florals. Pity the shoes were hidden as a black sandal heel would pair nicely with the dress, giving the look extra flare.

The pattern is orange, black and yellow with hints of pink. It’s the perfect dress to ring in Springtime with, combining everything we love about the season from florals to boho chic dresses. The dress is paired with a leather handbag with gold hardware. The TV personality’s hair is half up, half down and parted in the middle. Her makeup is full of smokey browns and her lips are a deep berry shade.

While the star is known for gracing the covers of Sports Illustrated, she has other talents. Teigen is a cook and author of cookbooks, including “Cravings” and has her own line of cookware. Teigen is also a social media influencer, where on Instagram she posts some fabulous outfit inspiration. It’s no wonder why the wife of John Legend has garnered such a huge fanbase of more than 37 million followers.

While her shoes aren’t visible, Teigen usually opts for an embellished or nude strappy sandal. The star often wears squared-off heels or sneakers when she’s on the go.

