Chrissy Teigen Goes Monochrome in a Black Overcoat, Lacy Dress and Knee-High Leather Boots

Chrissy Teigen shows how to make all-black look chic.

The “Chrissy’s Court” star posted a photo set on Instagram yesterday that showed the model and actress lounging around in a knockout ensemble. For the outfit, Chrissy donned a flowy black overcoat paired with a black lace dress that added volume. On top of the dress, Teigen wore a black top that helped with texture contrast.

Teigen opted for a pair of black leather knee-high boots that perfectly elevated her vibe. The juxtaposition of her flowy garments with the stiffness of the leather boots added a nice mix of texture and dimension.

Teigen has a trendy and relaxed fashion aesthetic. Throughout her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing slinky dresses, decadent outerwear, slouchy denim and printed separates and fun swimsuits that all mesh well with her distinct tastes. Teigen has a flair for glittery pieces and flowy items that offer her some whimsicality. Some of her favorite labels we’ve seen her don on the social media platform include Bottega Veneta and Prada. On the footwear front, Teigen slips her feet into pumps, sneakers, sandals and boots.

