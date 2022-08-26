Chrissy Teigen Shares Pregnancy Woes In a Floral Baby Doll Dress and Hidden Heels

Chrissy Teigen shared a summery ensemble with her fans on Instagram. The slideshow of selfies posted yesterday sees the Sports Illustrated model’s image reflected back in the mirror, the star commenting on her pregnancy woes in the caption and teasing what she’ll name her baby.

Teigen donned a multicolored dress with a geometric pattern, the baby doll style featuring balloon sleeves and a risky plunging neckline. The skirt of the dress was highly pleated, adding volume to the already voluminous garment.

Although the cookbook writer’s shoes were not in frame, Teigen has a renowned penchant for statement footwear and is usually seen in strappy heeled sandals like in the picture she posted a day earlier to her Instagram.

It seems that Teigen has been a fan of florals lately. The star styled the botanical print while in vacation in Italy with John Legend and her children. The Cravings founder posed in candid photos with her family on Instagram for the occasion, wearing large sunglasses and a silky peach-colored dress. The sleeveless number featured an allover print of pink flowers, as well as a cutout back silhouette. When it came to shoes, Teigen paired her dress with a set of heeled sandals. Her style appeared to feature thin soles with thin upper straps, complete with 3-4-inch stiletto heels.

Earlier in June, the mom of three appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” with Rose Byrne, wearing towering shiny black platform heels and a sharp gray blazer dress.

