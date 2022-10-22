Chrissy Teigen Accentuates Her Baby Bump in a Banana Yellow Cut-Out Maxi Dress and Gold Sandal Heels

Flattering her ever growing baby bump, Chrissy Teigen posed for photo after photo against a brick wall, posting the slideshow of images to her Instagram yesterday. The social media star celebrated her banana bread mix selling out in the most perfect hue, dressed in a yellow maxi dress and golden footwear.

Teigen’s festive dress consisted of a halter style top with a scooping neckline and a straight up and down skirt, the garment made of a texturally interesting ribbed knit fabric. Coupled with the vibrant shade of yellow, long sleeves and funky angular cut outs underneath the bodice, the dress was a stand out item in Teigen’s ever-changing wardrobe.

Adding some extra bling to her look, the model strapped on gold sandal heels with a chromatic shiny finish and thick secure straps. The three to four-inch heels worn offered the cookbook author a few extra inches, lengthening her silhouette. The shoe, along with its silver counterpart, is a closet staple for many thanks to its versatility.

A sleek staple during warmer months, many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction. The heel of a stiletto sandal is often 4 inches or above, adding some height for a flattering silhouette.

When it comes to shoes, Teigen has a renowned penchant for statement footwear. The “Lip Sync Battle” co-host is usually seen in heeled sandals and pumps by Saint Laurent, Gucci and Jimmy Choo, often featuring details such as bold colors and PVC uppers. She also favors suede and leather boots with pointed toes and stiletto heels from popular labels Amina Muaddi, The Attico and Paris Texas. On the off-duty front, she can be spotted in APL sneakers and Balenciaga slides as well.

