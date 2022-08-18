Chrissy Teigen Elevates Maternity Style in Scoop Neck Bralette, Micro Shorts & Strappy Wedge Heels

Chrissy Teigen dressed up her baby bump with versatile heels in an Instagram photo shared on Sunday.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model showed off her growing belly dressed up in black high-waisted bottoms, which featured high side slits and a rounded scalloped hem. The TV personality coordinated with a scoop neck bra top and a flowing black button-up. The model wore her hair half up, half down and accessorized with silver jewelry and a bold smokey eye.

When it came down to shoes, Teigen seemingly had two options available. In the corner of the selfie, white-winged sandal heels can be seen to the side. The shoes had thick straps and rounded toes with gold accents that accentuated the sandals.

The shoes Teigen wore on her feet were a wedge sandal style in black with clear PVC-style straps running across the top. The sky-high style was cohesive addition to the all-black ensemble.

Despite the wedge heels, Teigen has a renowned penchant for all statement footwear. The “Lip Sync Battle” co-host is often seen in heeled sandals and pumps by Saint Laurent, Gucci and Jimmy Choo, often featuring details such as bold colors and PVC uppers. She also favors suede and leather boots with pointed toes and stiletto heels from popular labels Amina Muaddi, The Attico and Paris Texas. On the off-duty front, she can be spotted in APL sneakers and Balenciaga slides as well.

