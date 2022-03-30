Chrissy Teigen Delivers Runway Walk in Hybrid Dress With Strappy Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Chrissy Teigen shows that even a hallway can be a stylish landscape in her latest post on Instagram. The “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” actress shared a video to the social media platform on Monday that showed her strutting down a long hallway while wearing a flowy look.

For the outfit, Teigen went with a black cutout dress from Tony Ward that had an asymmetrical crystallized strap design and featured a half-bralette style. The garment also had a sheer skirt that unveiled her black bodysuit bodice and also had a flowy, flouncy silhouette that added volume.

Teigen accessorized with a pair of green dangling diamond earrings from Lorraine Schwartz that upped the ante of her daring dress.

To ground everything, she laced up in sandals from Jimmy Choo. The shoes had a height of approximately 4 inches and had a double toe strap for an intricate touch.

Teigen is known for having a chic and modern clothing taste that she uses to put her own spin on some of today’s most popular trends. For example, recently, she recently went Beverly Hills-boho in a printed slip dress paired with curvy green suede boots and two Chanel handbags.

When she graces red carpets, Teigen dons creations from Zuhair Murad, George Hobeika, Yanina Couture and Valentino that all mesh well with her tastes. Teigen is a model and has starred in campaigns for brands like Ugg and Xoxo.

