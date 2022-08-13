Chrissy Metz Hits High Notes Singing In Dramatic Red Tulle Dress & Ankle Boots for Country Music Performance at Philadelphia Bar

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Chrissy Metz pulled out a vibrant show-stopping ensemble to hit the stage at Restaurant Bar and Grill in Philadelphia on Thursday night. The “This Is Us” star treated fans to a live country music performance alongside a guitarist and drummer.

The Emmy-nominated actress was a lady in red as she appeared onstage in a ruffled ankle-length dress. The fun frock was complete with ruffled detailing near the neckline and was tiered with short tulle throughout. The garment also had short billowy sleeves and flounce hemline.

Chrissy Metz performs at the Restaurant Bar & Grill in Philadelphia, PA on August 11, 2022. CREDIT: William T Wade Jr / SplashNews.c

Chrissy Metz performs live country Music at Restaurant Bar & Grill in Philadelphia, PA on August 11, 2022. CREDIT: William T Wade Jr / SplashNews.c

To let the her look speak for itself, Metz opted for soft glam and subtle accessories. She added small hoop earrings, a ring and a bracelet. The entertainer pinned her hair back and let two strands of her bangs frame her face.

Completing Metz’s look was a pair of white ankle boots. The sleek style had an almond-shaped toe, zipper accents on the inner sole and was set on a small brown block heel. A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual and minimal.

Metz constantly pushes boundaries and takes a bold approach to fashion. The television personality often steps in an array of colors on and off the red carpet. Metz has an affinity for wrap dresses with a flattering silhouette from brands like Loft and Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James collection. For footwear, the singer tends to gravitate towards platform sandals, trendy boots, strappy sandals and ballet flats.

Chrissy Metz performs at Restaurant Bar & Grill in Philadelphia, PA on August 11, 2022. CREDIT: William T Wade Jr / SplashNews.c

