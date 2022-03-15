Chloe Sevigny Mixes Pastels With Unexpected Colors in Mini Dress, Bomber Jacket & Slingback Kitten Heels at SXSW 2022

Chloe Sevigny posed on the red carpet over the weekend at SXSW in Austin wearing pretty pastels.

The actress joined Elle Fanning on the red carpet in a lavender mini dress under a forest green bomber jacket with large sleeves.

Chloe Sevigny at SXSW. CREDIT: AP

The leather moment is shiny and deep, contrasting greatly with the lavender dress the star has on underneath. The colors are complete opposites and yet they work so well together.

Sevigny holds a pastel pink clutch in her hand, marrying it with the lavender shade of the dress. The tiny bag is adorned with a bow and closes with a zipper. Sevigny also accessorized with rings and a playful set of earrings.

The star’s hair is parted in the middle with loose beachy waves throughout. Her makeup features clean skin and a bold orangeish-red on the lips.

To tie everything together, Sevigny steps into leather pointy slingback kitten heels. The toe is almost aggressively pointy, in sharp contrast to all the soft colors. The different leathers work well together, living in harmony on the outfit without outshining one another.

