Chloë Sevigny Sharpens Up in Walkable Chanel Slingback Heels for ‘The Girl From Plainville’ Red Carpet Screening

By Hanna McNeila
Chloë Sevigny
Chloë Sevigny made a case for high-class glam at a special screening for “The Girl From Plainville” in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Chloë Sevigny, The Girl From Plainville, Chanel, Hollywood, Red Carpet
Chloë Sevigny at a special screening of “The Girl From Plainville” held at the Wolf Theater at the Saban Media Center on April 27th, 2022 in North Hollywood, California.
CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The 47-year-old added a red carpet flair to an elegant tweed ensemble for the occasion. She sported a white jacket that featured a red stitch trim and a zip finish running up the front. The collar ran into a sailor cape on her back. She paired the jacket-turned-top with a white mini skirt that featured a ruffled seam at the bottom and horizontal pleats running across it.

When it came to accessories, the “We Are Who We Are” actress looked sleek in a silver Chanel choker that featured the brand’s classic double “C” logo. She also layered the necklace with a long chain with a circular silver pendant.

Sevigny also wore thick black bangle bracelets with white flowers. She completed the look with a small white leather chain strapped bag with a white leather pouch. She changed up the color scheme with a pair of thick gold hoop earrings.

Chloë Sevigny, The Girl From Plainville, Chanel, Hollywood, Red Carpet
Detail of Chloë Sevigny’s Chanel sling back pumps.
CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

For footwear, she sported a pair of sleek  Chanel beige shoes with black cap toes. The slingback pumps featured a short, thick heel, giving the star a little bit of height.

See how high heels have evolved through the years.

Slip into a pair of these slingback pumps and sharpen your style.

 

