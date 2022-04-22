Chloe Sevigny Debuts Faux-Mullet Hair & Flatters Her Feet in Rose-Shaped Heels for ‘Seth Meyers’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Chloë Sevigny isn’t one to shy away from a well-calculated style risk. Known for her quirky and experimental fashion, Sevigny recently applied that fearless style philosophy to her footwear for an appearance yesterday on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

Chloë Sevigny during an interview with Seth Meyers on April 21, 2021. CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

The 47-year-old actress, who was on the show to promote some recently-released projects, wore a vivid coral-red summer dress with a white flower print for her appearance on the show. The dress featured an ankle-sweeping wrap skirt with an empire waist and voluminous sleeves that reached to Sevigny’s elbows. But that isn’t what will capture the attention of style lovers: It’s all about the shoes.

Chloë Sevigny during an interview with Seth Meyers on April 21, 2021. CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

To accompany her floral dress, Sevigny wore distinctive Loewe Rose Heeled Sandals, which feature two black straps across the foot and an upside-down rose-shaped heel. That’s right. The heel of Sevigny’s shoe was a thorny flower stem while the portion of the heel touching the ground was a petaled blood-red bloom. These unique strappy mule heels — which are an inarguable, yet polarizing, show-stopper — clock in at $1,600. The Loewe Rose Heeled Sandals are currently available at Nordstrom.

Loewe sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Sevigny paired the look with thick gold hoops, a gold bangle bracelet, and a gold ankle bracelet. Her signature blond hair was slicked to her head in a faux-mullet style with a stark middle part. Keeping her glam simple, Sevigny went for a simple flushed makeup look with lots of blush and a coral lip to match her dress.

During her appearance, Sevigny discussed her roles in “The Girl from Plainville” on Hulu, which launched its first episode on March 29, and the second season of “Russian Doll,” which premiered on April 20 on Netflix. The star also discussed her experience becoming a mom during the pandemic.

