Olympic Snowboarder Chloe Kim Steps Out for Revolve Event in Gray Jumpsuit and White Lug Sole Boots

Olympic athlete Chloe Kim took home gold from Beijing and she was a style winner again at the Revolve Social Club opening in West Hollywood, Calif.

Kim posted a picture on Instagram posing before the Revolve sign wearing a short-sleeved gray jumpsuit that zipped up in the front. The snowboarder wore minimal jewelry and light makeup for the event. The caption simply read, “Revolve for today.”

For footwear, Kim slipped into some creamy lug sole boots. The comfy shoe is sporty and casual, exploring the athlete’s own personal style while keeping her comfortable. The outfit is simple but eye-catching, made special thanks to the footwear Kim sports. The ensemble makes for a perfect transition outfit from winter to spring.

The event took place at the Revolve Social Club in West Hollywood, where stars like Kim Kardashian arrived to mingle and peruse the collections. Other stars at the opening included “Euphoria” actor Angus Cloud and Elsa Hosk. The pop-up featured all types of Revolve goodies, from shoes to stellar clutches, makeup and dresses.

Kim is best known for her snowboarding career, sporting an impressive title of two-time Olympic gold medalist. At the 2018 Winter Olympics, she became the youngest woman to win an Olympic snowboarding gold medal when she won in the women’s snowboard halfpipe at 17 years old. Since then, Kim has also been killing it in the fashion game, exploring her own personal style and what fashion means to her. The snowboarder has garnered lots of attention and praise for her style over the years, cementing her as a fashion icon.

