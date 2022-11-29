Chloë Grace Moretz Gets Whimsical in Sheer Polka-Dot Blouse & Sky-High Platforms on ‘Kelly Clarkson’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Chloë Grace Moretz sat down for an interview on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in an episode that aired today. Joined by Clarkson and her super fan and comedian Matt Rogers, Moretz spoke about her love of Formula 1 racing dressed in whimsical polka dot wears and sky-high heels.

Moretz wore a see-through pastel pink blouse featuring a Peter Pan collar with darker peachy pink dots. The whimsical top was layered overtop what appeared to be a brown cami which was tucked into her high-waisted trousers. Speaking of bottoms, the “Kick-Ass” actress were denim embellished pants with depictions of botanicals, stars, and little woodland creatures.

Chloë Grace Moretz and Matt Rogers appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

When it came to shoes, Moretz completed her ensemble with a set of platform pumps. Her heels featured glossy black patent leather uppers, complete with thin ankle straps and thick platform soles. A set of block heels totaling at least 5 inches in height finished the pair, giving her a sky-high height boost that smoothly coordinated with her attire. The elevated style was further punctuated with angular pointed toes that created a lengthier and more dynamic silhouette.

Moretz is a mainstay in the fashion industry, having served as a campaign star, Met Gala date and front-row fixture for brands including Coach, Louis Vuitton and Aeropostale over the years. When it comes to red carpets, she’s been spotted in numerous pointed-toe, platform and open-toed pumps and heeled sandals from luxury brands including Sergio Rossi, Jimmy Choo and Saint Laurent.

As a longtime Vuitton ambassador, Moretz frequently wears the brand’s boots and loafers when off-duty. However, her casual ensembles also feature a range of styles, including Balenciaga pumps, Charlotte Olympia flats and Soludos espadrilles — plus sneakers by Converse, Reebok and Nike.

PHOTOS: See more of Chloë Grace Moretz’s best shoe style looks over the years.

