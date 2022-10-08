Chloë Grace Moretz Shines in Silver Armored Crop Top and Platform Heels at New York Comic Con

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Chloë Grace Moretz sat on a panel with her co-stars to speak about her upcoming television show “The Peripheral” at Comic Con 2022 day three in New York. The actress took questions from the audience dressed in an armored top and platforms.

The “Kick-Ass” star wore a criss-cross silver crop top dotted with round holes in rows with a reflective sheen, which she layered underneath a chic black oversized blazer jacket. Moretz also donned pleated black slacks to match her outerwear, and accessorized simply with a few dangling silver earrings that matched her metallic top. Moretz wore her long blond locks in a dramatic wavy side part.

Chloë Grace Moretz speaks onstage at Prime Video Presents: The Peripheral during New York Comic Con 2022 on October 08, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for ReedPop

Women’s suits are tailored two-piece designs made specifically for a woman’s form. Women’s suits often feature a skirt or fitted pants with a matching blazer. The style emerged in the early 1900s during the Suffragette Movement, but didn’t hit peak popularity until the 1980s as more women entered the workforce.

Taking her ensemble to new heights, Moretz donned sky-high platform heels with chunky soles, silver clasps, sturdy straps, and a death-defying heel height that made the shoes look even taller when the 25-year-old performer stood up.

Chloë Grace Moretz speaks onstage at Prime Video Presents: The Peripheral during New York Comic Con 2022 on October 08, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for ReedPop

Platform pumps feature an elevated sole and typically a high heel 4 inches or higher. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort.

“The Peripheral” is a Sci-Fi program on the bestselling novel by William Gibson takes place in a future when technology has subtly altered society. A woman discovers a secret connection to an alternate reality as well as a dark future of her own. The star-studded cast of the television series includes Gary Carr, Jack Reynor, and Adelind Horan among others and will be available for streaming on Oct. 21 on Amazon Prime Video.

Chloë Grace Moretz speaks onstage at Prime Video Presents: The Peripheral during New York Comic Con 2022 on October 08, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for ReedPop

