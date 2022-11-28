Chloe Flower Gets Festive in Sparkling Cape Dress & Platform Sandals for Disney’s ‘Magical Holiday Celebration’

Chloe Flower glistened as she performed at “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” which aired on ABC yesterday. Flower performed the Christmas songs “Carol of the Bells” and “What Christmas Means to Me” with Ne-Yo and Becky G.

The pianist wore a sparkling silver floor-length gown with a semi-sweetheart neckline and a thigh-high slit. As the glistening piece cascaded to the floor, a sheer black cape followed. The cape was decorated with multi-colored rhinestones, creating a firework effect.

Chloe Flower and Ne-Yo perform at “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” on Nov. 27, 2022. CREDIT: The Walt Disney Company

To accessorize, Flower added more sparkling pieces to the look with a set of diamond rings and an emerald band. She kept her dark brown hair in a sleek style underneath the sparkling headpiece. Her glamorous makeup featured winged eyeliner and a glossy nude lip.

The composer slipped into a pair of silver sandals. The sparkling heels featured an open-toe design fastened by an ankle strap. The block heel wasn’t the only thing adding height to the look with the slight platform sitting underneath the front of the shoe.

Chloe Flower performs at “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” on Nov. 27, 2022. CREDIT: The Walt Disney Company

To match her stunning on-stage gowns, Flower usually gravitates to similar dramatic pairs of footwear. She’s usually sporting sparkling sandals or towering heels from designer labels like René Caovilla.

“The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” aired on ABC on Nov. 27 and it’s available to stream on Hulu and Disney+. The holiday special was hosted by Julianne and Derek Hough and was filled with a line of star performers including Meghan Trainor, Jordin Sparks, Black Eyed Peas, Ne-Yo, and David Foster and Katharine McPhee.

PHOTOS: Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration Features Maren Morris, Meghan Trainor, Becky G & More Stars