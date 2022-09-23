Chloe Cherry Drinks Out of Sparkling Versace Cup in Neon Top, Maxi Skirt & Platforms at Versace’s Milan Fashion Week Show

Chloe Cherry attended Versace’s glamorous Spring/Summer 2023 runway show in Milan today dressed in vibrant neon hues and intense sky-high heels.

The model was dressed in a bright green mock-neck sweater that read the words, “Versace Goddess” in a bold pink and white font. Cherry tucked the long sleeve into a black leather maxi skirt fitted with many silver zippers, held up with a studded belt. In place of a clutch or shoulder bag, Cherry held a bedazzled silver and gold Versace cup which she periodically drank out of during the show.

Chloe Cherry is seen on the front row of the Versace Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on Sept. 23, 2022 in Milan. CREDIT: WireImage

Hopping on the ever popular platform shoe trend, Cherry stepped into elevated grey heels with chunky soles and matching block heels secured in place with straps and shiny gold buckles. Platform pumps usually feature raised sole and typically a high heel of 4 inches or higher depending on the style. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort.

For footwear, Cherry appears to keep her selections versatile and unexpected. During recent outings, the star has been spotted in black, sparkly or single-toned sandals with tall block or stiletto heels from brands like Nodaleto. When off-duty, she mostly wears comfortable low-top sneakers by Nike and Converse. Cherry’s become a rising star in the fashion world this year, modeling in shows for Blumarine and GCDS — plus LaQuan Smith’s Fall 2022 show during New York Fashion Week.

Indeed, the actress has had a runaway — and runway-worthy — year so far. Since making her debut in “Euphoria”‘s second season in January, Cherry’s been swept up by the fashion world, walking in runway shows for LaQuan Smith, Blumarine and GCDS’ Fall 2022 collections. Front-row seats at London Fashion Week, as well as campaigns with Parade and Versace for SSENSE, have followed as well.

