Chloe Bailey Twirls & Spins in 6-Inch Heels With a Green Cutout Showstopper Suit

No one is ready to take on the day like Chlöe Bailey is ready to take on the day.

Bailey is best known for being one half of the musical sister-duo Chloe x Halle, but the star is also a singer, songwriter and actress in her own right. And while she occasionally shares videos of her mixing music, some of our favorite posts that she shares are, unsurprisingly, fashion-focused.

In her latest Instagram photo shared yesterday, she’s showing off a power walk, twirl-and-spin included, in a true power suit. She treated her followers to a video where she’s seen walking in nude pumps that have around 6-inch heels. The shoes have a square toebed that tapers in, which helps slim out the look of the foot. The heels also have a toe strap and an ankle strap, which is great for support feet. And Bailey has plenty of experience in height-boosting footwear.

For her outfit, Bailey wore chartreuse green cargo-style pants that are fitted at the ankle. The trousers have a corresponding top that wraps as a halter at the neck and then can be wrapped around the waist a well. The outfit also includes matching arm warmers with ruching and ties at the wrists for a little extra flair.

See more of Bailey’s style through the years.

