Chloe Bailey Chicly Twerks in Playsuit & Sneakers for ‘Treat Me’ Dance Challenge TikTok Trend

Chloe Bailey displayed her dancing abilities all while promoting her catchy song.

The “Mercy” singer posted to her Instagram on Friday showing off her fierce moves. In her video, she danced to her song “Treat Me,” to a dance created by choreographer Fullout Courtland. In her post, Bailey wore a black bodysuit. The piece in her video featured short sleeves and button detailing down the center of the bodice. She accessorized her bodysuit in with silver hoop earrings but otherwise went jewelry-free.

For her footwear, the performer went with a practical dancing style. She wore white sneakers in her video with crisp white mesh uppers, laces and chunky soles. The shoes also featured silver detailing that matched her hoops perfectly.

White sneakers remain as the ideal casual sneaker. The right pair of white kicks can offer endless versatility. The stylish silhouette is timeless and manages to be simultaneously on-trend every season.

This isn’t the first time Bailey has styled a one-piece garment; she wore an orange cutout bodysuit with a round neck and a gold zipper across the front in June for Summer Jam.

Bailey remains trendy when it comes to her footwear choices. The actress and musician can be spotted in styles like thong sandals and chunky sneakers from brands like Tamara Mellon, Balenciaga and more. She also wears Allbirds sneakers when off-duty. Additionally, Bailey has an extensive resume in the fashion industry, having appeared in campaigns and runways for Fendi, Dolce & Gabbana, Louis Vuitton and more through the years.

Discover Bailey’s fashion evolution through the years in the gallery.