Chloe Bailey Feels Blue In a Animal Print Mesh Dress and Cobalt Sandal Heels

By Amina Ayoud
Amina Ayoud

Amina Ayoud

Chloe Bailey chicly modeled a see-through mini dress via her Instagram yesterday, the risky piece paired with sleek heels. She stood before an empty closet, fiercely posing for the camera.

Bailey was in a very blue mood for this look, her long sleeve dress printed with a deep blue animal print made of a velvety material scattered across the lapis mesh that offered the singer more coverage. Underneath the dress, Bailey wore matching undergarments, adding to the coverage.

The “Treat Me” songstress donned large sapphire square shades with gold accents, adding to the chic coordination of the full ensemble. Matching the gold in her glasses, Bailey accessorized with large gold hoops and tied her brown braided hair back and down in a low ponytail.

Wearing blue from head to toe, Bailey styled suede cobalt sandal heels with round toes and thick straps crossing over the top of the singer’s feet and around her ankles that secured the shoes in place. A sleek staple during warmer months, many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction. The heel of a stiletto sandal is often 4 inches or above, adding some height for a flattering silhouette.

The other half of sister duo “Chloe x Halle” remains trendy when it comes to her footwear choices. The actress and musician can be spotted in styles like thong sandals and chunky sneakers from brands like Tamara Mellon, Balenciaga and more. She also wears Allbirds sneakers when off-duty.

Additionally, Bailey has an impressive resume in the fashion industry, having appeared in campaigns and runways for Fendi, Dolce & Gabbana, Louis Vuitton and more through the years. Both her and her sister Halle have made a name for themselves through their impeccable singing voices and fashion prowess.

PHOTOS: See Chloe Bailey’s impressive style evolution.

