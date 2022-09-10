Chloe Bailey Hits High Notes Singing in Sparkling Gown & See-Through Sandals for Saks NYFW Party

Saks kicked off New York Fashion Week in a major way. The event, hosted the affair at L’Avenue at Saks on Thursday night, served as a true kickoff to the jam-packed schedule of runway shows and celebrations.

Guests were met with a towering teetering of glasses, racks that were filled with designer pieces and a special performance by Chloe Bailey. The evening served as a debut for Bailey, who was recently revealed as Saks Fifth Avenue’s fall/winter campaign star.

Chloe Bailey attends Saks Fifth Avenue New York Fashion Week party at L’Avenue at Saks in New York City on Sept. 8, 2022. CREDIT: Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

The “Have Mercy” hitmaker pulled out a show-stopping look to hit the stage and serenade the crowd. Bailey made a sparkling arrival in a black sequin gown. The garment had a deep V-neckline, loose-fitting sleeves, a risky thigh-high center split and floor-length hem that delicately swept the floor as she walked.

The five-time Grammy-nominated singer styled her locs in a bun and continued to amp up her look with shimmery lavender eyeshadow and a neutral pout. Bailey carried her essentials in a small square brown clutch and continued to accessorize with silver hoop earrings and a chainlink choker necklace.

Chloe Bailey arrives at Saks Fifth Avenue’s NYFW party held at Saks L’Avenue in New York City on Sept. 8, 2022. CREDIT: Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Completing the look was a pair of black transparent sandals. The shoe style had a wide strap across the toe and was set on a small heel.

Strappy sandals are taking center stage right now as one of the popular shoe styles. The heels have made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-like styles, lace up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the summer.

