Chloe Bailey Hits High Notes Singing National Anthem in Bodycon Dress & 6-Inch Heels at World Series

Chloe Bailey sang the national anthem at the World Series at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia last night. The singer performed prior to the start of Game 3, between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros.

The R&B star posted a video capturing the special moment on her Instagram. Bailey was clad in a maxi bodycon dress and sky-high heels.

Bailey’s dress was a sleeveless skin-tight mock neck style dotted with gold studs down the front and sides that offered her ensemble added edge. Bailey’s hair was styled in long ombre braids that were kept in a half up half down out of her face. Since the dress took center stage, the “Have Mercy” singer did not wear any visible jewelry and kept her makeup on the neutral side.

On her feet, Bailey popped on square-toed platforms with thick elevated soles and geometric triangular heels, reaching 6 inches in height. The public figure is seemingly a huge fan of platforms these days, and for good reason. The style offers the wearer an added sturdy elevation in a multitude of versatile patterns and colors.

Chloe Bailey arrives at the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” held at the Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Platform heels often feature an elevated sole and typically a high heel 4 inches or higher. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the block heel, allowing for more height than a traditional heeled shoe without any added discomfort.

Bailey remains trendy when it comes to her footwear choices. The “Grown-ish” actress has been spotted in styles like thong sandals and chunky sneakers from brands like Tamara Mellon, Balenciaga and many more. She also wears Allbirds sneakers when off-duty. As of lately, Bailey has been spotted in several sky-high silhouettes. Additionally, the multi-hyphenate phenom has an extensive resume in the fashion industry, having appeared in campaigns and runways for Fendi, Dolce & Gabbana and Louis Vuitton.

PHOTOS: Discover Chloe Bailey’s fashion evolution through the years in the gallery.