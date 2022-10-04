Chloe Bailey Channels ‘Clueless’ in Plaid Miniskirt & Cap-Toe Heels at Miu Miu’s Paris Fashion Week Show

Chloe Bailey put a trendy twist on a preppy outfit for the Miu Miu spring 2023 during Paris Fashion Week today. The “Have Mercy” singer arrived at the high-fashion affair in a two-piece set.

Bailey’s outfit consisted of a plaid overcoat that was decorated with red, black, and white. The piece had loose-fitting sleeves and a thick white hemline. The “Grown-ish” actress complemented the outerwear with a matching high-waist mini skirt and a plunging nude bralette. The ensemble channels the style of the classic “Clueless” plaid outfit.

Chloe Bailey arrives at the Miu Miu womenswear spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 04, 2022 in Paris. CREDIT: GC Images

For glam, Bailey went with sultry smokey eye and pink pout. She pinned some of her hair on her back and left a few strands out. Sticking to a minimal vibe, the R&B songstress accessorized with small earrings, a choker necklace and a black Miu Miu leather handbag.

When it came down to the shoes, the “Treat Me” hitmaker put a posh touch on her look with a pair of cap-toe heels that were also by Miu Miu. The two-tone silhouette had a white almond-shaped toe and was embossed with the label’s signature logo. The shoes also featured a thin strap along the instep and sat atop a thin ice pink heel.

Paris Fashion Week takes place from Sept. 26-Oct. 4, providing the final week of the spring 2023 fashion season after New York, London and Milan. The 10-day-long event features an array of runway shows and presentations from top luxury brands, including Dior, Valentino, Saint Laurent, Givenchy, Schiaparelli, Louis Vuitton, Giambattista Valli and Chanel. The occasion also serves as a platform for independent brands, including Calvin Luo, Vaquera, Koche, Undercover and Ludovic de Saint Sernin. The event will notably host the first Issey Miyake fashion show since the late designer’s passing in August.

