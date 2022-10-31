Chloe Bailey Debuts Lola Bunny ‘Space Jam’ Costume With Sparkling Crop Top & Tiny Boy Shorts for Halloween

Halloween might fall on a Monday this year, but that just means there are more days to get into the spooky spirit. The stars have pulled out all the stops for the looks this time around.

Chloe Bailey was one of the many A-listers to get into full character. The Grammy-nominated singer uploaded a video on TikTok today, which sees her dressed as Looney Tunes cartoon character Lola Bunny.

“Don’t ever call me dollllll,” Bailey captioned the new post along with a kiss mark emoji.

In the video, the “For The Night” songstress dances and sways in front of a white background. Bailey wore Lola Bunny’s outfit from the hit animated film, “Space Jam.” The ensemble consisted of a white crop top that was emblazoned with “Bunny Squad” at the center. The lightweight separate also featured bold blue outlining and had a scoop neckline. Bailey complemented her top with tiny matching boy shorts.

For glam, the Garage collaborator with a soft smokey eye and glossy neutral pout. She swept her bangs to the side and styled her long, lustrous locs in a high ponytail.

Related Simone Biles Gets Flamin' Hot in Fiery Miniskirt & Pointy Boots for Fireman Halloween Costume With Johnathan Owens North West Looks Unrecognizable In Alien Costume With Flaming T-Shirt Dress at Khloe Kardashian's Halloween Party Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Get Spooky In 'Bride of Chucky' Costumes for Khloe Kardashian's Halloween Party

Unfortunately, the angle of the video didn’t allow for a peak at her footwear choice but it would be no surprise if she completed her look with towering platform heels or sleek sneakers.

Bailey remains trendy when it comes to her footwear choices. The “Grown-ish” actress has been spotted in styles like thong sandals and chunky sneakers from brands like Tamara Mellon, Balenciaga and many more. She also wears Allbirds sneakers when off-duty. As of lately, Bailey has been spotted in several sky-high silhouettes. Additionally, the multi-hyphenate phenom has an extensive resume in the fashion industry, having appeared in campaigns and runways for Fendi, Dolce & Gabbana and Louis Vuitton.