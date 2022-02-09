Chloe Bailey Hits High Notes in Shiny Black Jumpsuit & Curved Heels Performing at Jimmy Choo x Mugler’s Launch Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re only two months into 2022 and the fashion industry is already showing us that there is no limit to what it will treat us to next. The latest sartorial launch brings together two design giants for an iconic collaboration.

Jimmy Choo’s creative director Sandra Choi and Mugler’s creative director Casey Cadwallader teamed up to release a spring footwear collection and celebrated its launch last night in West Hollywood, Calif., with boldface name guests, including Megan Fox, Nicole Ari Parker and Chloe Bailey, who entertained the crowd with an intimate performance.

Chloe Bailey in shiny satin jumpsuit and sharp pointed-toe boots at Jimmy Choo x Mugler launch party on February 8, 2022. CREDIT: Zack Whitford/BFA.com

The R&B sensation put on quite a show in a long-sleeve black satin jumpsuit. Bailey accessorized the form-fitting number with long chain earrings and two spike bracelets. Adding to her gold jewelry, she pulled her dark locs up into a high ponytail with several chains that were identical to the style of her earrings.

Related Maddie Ziegler Has a Monochrome Moment in Leather Bustier Top, Mini Skirt & Mesh Pumps for Jimmy Choo x Mugler's Launch Party Karrueche Tran Elevates Flannel Shirt With Slit-Leggings & Peekaboo Sandals for Jimmy Choo x Mugler's Launch Party Jimmy Choo x Mugler's New Shoe Collaboration Is Here & It's Ultra Sexy and Feminine

To tie her look together, the “Have Mercy” songstress added some flair to her monochromatic look with sharp pointed-toe boots. The ankle-length silhouette included patent leather uppers and a small curved heel.

Some of the other revelers included Kitty Cash, Eartheater, Anitta, Dixie D’Amelio, Maddie Ziegler, Chantel Jeffries, Karrueche Tran, Amelie Zilber, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Devon Lee, Sydney Carlson, Sami Miro and Savannah James.

The footwear line is inspired by the storied history of the French House and Jimmy Choo’s legacy of glamorous craftsmanship blended with the 21st century identities forged by both creative directors. The Jimmy Choo x Mugler collaboration takes as its leitmotif the ideas of the extreme and of empowerment. The result is a unique hybrid of two different aesthetics that share strong and dramatic perspectives with design details that not only decorate but stimulate the senses. The range features sculptural, striking shoes that combine the fierce and fabulous aesthetic of Mugler with Jimmy Choo’s feminine elegance and shoemaking prowess.

Chloe Bailey at the Jimmy Choo x Mugler launch party in West Hollywood, CA on February 8, 2022. CREDIT: Zack Whitford/BFA.com

Some of the styles in the collection include sheer sock boots in black, red and neon green colorways. Sandals with lace-up straps, PVC and crystal ball-accented thong straps; pumps included wrapped or buckled straps. The collection retails for $1,050-$3,995 is now available on JimmyChoo.com and at Jimmy Choo stores as well as retailers like Bergdorf Goodman, The Webster, Fwrd, Ssense, Net-a-Porter, Browns, Tsum, Harrods and Selfridges.

Discover Jimmy Choo’s Spring 2022 campaign in the gallery.

See how high heels have changed through the decades.