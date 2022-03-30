Chloe Bailey Shines at Beyonce & Jay-Z’s Oscars Party in Crystal-Embellished Dress & Chunky Platform Sandals

The Oscars might be Hollywood’s biggest night, but the after-parties are just as legendary. Following the 2022 Academy Awards, Chloe Bailey and several A-listers made their way to Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars party; shortly afterward big names headed to Jay-Z and Beyonce’s post-awards shindig. The high-profile party, which was held at the Chateau Marmont Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif., attracted a top notch guest list including stars like Rihanna, Reese Witherspoon, Kim Kardashian, Saweetie, Diddy, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey.

Bailey made a serious style statement at the star-studded affair. The “Have Mercy” singer stepped out in a sheer black dress. The sleeveless form-fitting number was embellished with crystals throughout and streamlined with sequins on the lower half. The garment also included sheer see-through fabric on the chest and a risky cutout at the back.

Chloe Bailey leaves Jay-Z and Beyonce’s Oscar Party at the Chateau Marmont Hotel in West Hollywood, CA on March 28, 2022. CREDIT: Chris Ollin /London Entertainmen

To amp up her look, the R&B songstress teamed her dress with a silver trench coat and accessorized with hoop earrings and a layered choker necklace. Bailey styled her hair in a long straight ponytail and added shimmery silver eyeshadow with her signature nude lip.

The “Grown-ish” actress rounded things out with black platform sandals. The open-toe silhouette included a chunky outer sole and a high stiletto heel.

A closer look at Chloe Bailey’s platform sandals. CREDIT: Chris Ollin /London Entertainmen

Chloe Bailey at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27th, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: Rich Polk for Variety

The 2022 Academy Awards — also known as the Oscars — celebrates the top talents across the film industry. This year’s event, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, was hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.

The event’s winners included Hollywood’s top stars, Ariana Debose for Best Supporting Actress and Will Smith for Best Actor. The evening concluded with a range of similarly star-studded afterparties, hosted by the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Vanity Fair and more.

If you missed the Oscars, you can watch it on streaming services like Hulu+ Live TV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV.

