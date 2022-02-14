Chloe Bailey Shines in Sequined Crop Top, Leggings & Chunky Platform Sandals With Gunna for Saks Fifth Avenue’s Game Day Capsule Kickoff

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Los Angeles was the place to be this past weekend. Ahead of the Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, Saks Fifth Avenue and Purple Brand held a private event on Friday with special guest and Grammy-nominated rapper Gunna to celebrate the launch of Purple Brand’s Game-Day Collection, created exclusively for Saks Fifth Avenue as part of the luxury retailer’s Game-Day Capsules. The event was hosted on the main floor of the Saks Fifth Avenue Beverly Hills Men’s Store and featured music by DJ Meel and DJ Alizay.

Chloe Bailey at the Saks Fifth Avenue x Purple Brand event in Beverly Hills, CA on February 11, 2022. CREDIT: Linnea Stephan/BFA.com

Chloe Bailey was one familiar face to pull up and show love. For the fashion affair, the “Have Mercy” songstress wore a show-stopping outfit that consisted of a cropped turtleneck sequin top. The Grammy-nominated artist complemented the embellished garment with black leggings and accessorized with black square frames, silver hoop earrings, several diamond rings. She added an edge to her fit with a small black top handle bag.

When it came down to the shoes, the musician elevated her look with a pair of black towering platform sandals. The leather silhouette included a chunky square toe and 6-inch block heel.

Chloe Bailey at the Saks Fifth Avenue x Purple Brand on February 11, 2022. CREDIT: Linnea Stephan/BFA.com

In anticipation of the year’s biggest event in sports, Saks teamed up with 28 brands to launch its Game-Day Capsules, an extensive lineup of exclusive merchandise with a focus on menswear. Saks’ exclusive Game-Day assortment features over 275 limited edition items from top designers including Balmain, Christian Louboutin, Dolce & Gabbana, Givenchy, Just Don, Purple Brand, Versace and many more. Additionally, Saks launched a digital campaign in celebration of the Game-Day Capsules, featuring Denver star wide receiver, Jerry Jeudy.

The limited edition merchandise assortment is infused with a sports-centric aesthetic and a Los Angeles-vibe to honor the location of this year’s game. Products range in price from $57 to $2,395 and are available for purchase on saks.com/gameday.

Elevate your ensemble with a pair of sky high platform sandals.

CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Scorch Sandals, $110.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: JLO Jennifer Lopez Idolina Sandal, $70.

CREDIT: Zappos

To Buy: Madden Girl Summit, $70.