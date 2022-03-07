Chloe Bailey Soars in 6-Inch Metallic Gold Heels With Dragon Graphic Dress for Valentino’s Paris Fashion Week Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Chloe Bailey came through with an effortless serve for the Valentino fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday. The R&B songstress arrived in a show-stopping ensemble by the Italian label.

Bailey donned a quarter-length sleeved black dress that was embossed with a yellow graphic at the center. The floor-length garment also included a structured collar and a risky thigh-high slit.

Chloe Bailey arrives at the Valentino Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 06, 2022. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

The “Have Mercy” singer teamed her dress with sleek black square frames, stud earrings, a gold choker, a few bracelets and a small blue clutch. She pulled her signature locs up in a ponytail and added a glossy lip to balance everything out.

Chloe Bailey spotted at the Valentino fashion show in Paris on March 6, 2022. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Chloe Bailey at the Valentino Womenswear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on March 6, 2022. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

When it came down to the shoes, the Grammy-nominated artist elevated her fashionable outfit with a pair gold platform sandals. The height-defying heels included a round chunky outer sole, a thin ankle strap and a stacked 6-inch block heel. Platform heels are one of the biggest it-girl shoe trends right now. They were the shoe of the moment last year and show no signs of disappearing in 2022. Several stars like Vanessa Hudgens, Kate Beckinsale, Mariah Carey and Paris Jackson have all been spotted in the sky-high heels in recent weeks.

Bailey has a trendy sartorial aesthetic that prompts her to wear daring styles like bodycon dresses, intricate outerwear, slouchy jeans, colorful separates and eye-catching bodysuits. On the footwear front, the “Grown-ish” actress usually opts for silhouettes like pumps, sandals and boots that all complete her looks while also adding her personal flair.

Flip through the gallery to see Bailey’s style evolution through the years.

Elevate your ensemble with a pair of gold platform sandals.

