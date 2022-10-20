Chloe Bailey Celebrates B.DY by Garage Collection In Latex Jacket & 7-Inch Sparkling Heart Sandals

Chloe Bailey celebrated the launch of her new B.DY by Garage collection at Remedy Place in New York on Wednesday night. The social wellness club treated guests to an evening of self-care spa services, while discovering the new collection. The exclusive line includes a variety of seamless knit tops, bodysuits, cargo bottoms and everyday basics.

Bailey is known for being an advocate for self-love and confidence, which embodies the pillars of the B.DY by Garage collection. In an exclusive interview with FN, the Grammy-nominated singer spoke about the new partnership, her style inspirations, maintaining confidence and her favorite shoe styles.

Chloe Bailey celebrates the launch of her B.DY by Garage collection at Remedy Place in New York City on October 19, 2022. CREDIT: Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Chloe Bailey celebrates the launch of her B.DY by Garage collection at Remedy Place in New York City on October 19, 2022. CREDIT: Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

What makes you feel confident and empowered?

CB: “What makes me feel confident is when I step on the stage. I feel empowered when I put heels or when I’m creating music.”

Who or What would you say inspires your style?

CB: “I’m definitely learning when it comes to the fashion industry. My sister for sure. My Godmother as well, she’s made me get into all the brands and how to put things together, because she has a background in fashion.

What is the biggest shoe purchase you have made?

CB: “More recently I have been splurging on my shoes. I don’t know exactly which one, but I love a good shoe collection. I’m a heels girl no matter what. I love platforms, because you can be really high up and feel like you are in sneakers.”

When do you plan to release your album and is there anyone you would like to collaborate with now or in the future?

CB: “There are so many dream collabs that I have. I am such a lover of music. I don’t know when the album will come out but my next single comes out October 28th. So that’s going to be really fun.”

Chloe Bailey celebrates the launch of her B.DY by Garage collection at Remedy Place in New York City on October 19, 2022. CREDIT: Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Bailey appeared in Garage’s Itty Bitty Puffer Jacket. She wore the vibrant outerwear over the brand’s black Power B.DY Zip-Up Bodysuit. The “Have Mercy” singer completed her look with black cargo jogger pants and slipped into a pair of height-defying platform heels. The silhouette featured a sparkling heart on the strap and had a chunky square outsole and stacked block heel.

PHOTOS: Discover Chloe Bailey’s fashion evolution through the years in the gallery.