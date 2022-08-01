×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Chloe Bailey Poses in Foot Fracture Boot in Wheelchair & Sends Twitter Fans Into Frenzy

By Ashley Rushford
Ashley Rushford

Ashley Rushford

More Stories By Ashley

View All
The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion – Arrivals
2021
2021
2020
2019
View Gallery 8 Images

An untimely foot injury, wasn’t enough to keep Chloe Bailey from serving up some style. On Sunday, the “Have Mercy” singer uploaded a photo of herself on Twitter sitting in a wheelchair.

The image sees the elder half of the musical sister duo Chloe x Halle sitting in the chair with a black boot on her foot. The R&B songstress simply captioned the shot, “uh oh.” The picture was immediately met with comments from fans asking if the injury was a result of her “Treat Me” challenge dance on TikTok. Earlier this month, Bailey shared a video of herself showcasing her fierce moves to her hit pop single. Other users insinuated that the boot might be fake and for a movie role. Bailey was just nominated at the 2022 VMA’s for Best R&B, which leads fans to believe that she would miss the annual award show.

Related

Hilary Duff Goes Barefoot in Sweats With Meghan Trainor & Ashley Tisdale for Girls' Trip

Angelina Jolie Chicly Dances the 'Electric Slide' at Daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt's Spelman College Sendoff in Breezy Pants & Flats

Zoey Deutch Gives Glittering Gown a Refined Twist With Lace & Bow Platform Sandals

 

Still, Bailey managed to look cute and comfortable in a coordinating baby blue outfit. The cozy set included a sleeveless crop top that a plunging, deep V-neckline and small pockets near the hem. The “Surprise” hitmaker paired the piece with matching pants that had a thin drawstring at the center and side pockets.

Bailey accessorized with stud earrings and layered diamond chokers. Her signature brown locs were styled half up, half down. For glam, she went with a winged eyeliner and a neutral pout.

Although she was unable to wear shoes in the photo, Bailey remains trendy when it comes to her footwear choices. The “Grown-ish” actress has been spotted in styles like thong sandals and chunky sneakers from brands like Tamara Mellon, Balenciaga and many more. She also wears Allbirds sneakers when off-duty. Additionally, the multi-hyphenate phenom has an extensive resume in the fashion industry, having appeared in campaigns and runways for Fendi, Dolce & Gabbana and Louis Vuitton.

PHOTOS: Discover Chloe Bailey’s fashion evolution through the years in the gallery.

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad