Chloe Bailey Impressively Dances & Dips in Geometric Heels for a Doja Cat ‘Juicy’ Lip Sync

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Chloe Bailey revived one of Doja Cat’s hit songs with a “Juicy” lip sync dance session she shared with fans on Instagram Saturday.

Set in front of a bright red backdrop, the saturated color worked well with her purple two-piece cutout set from the Tyrell brand. Celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Karrueche Tran are also fans of the outfit, having worn it in recent weeks. The set featured a cutout across the chest, teardrop cuts close to the collar bones and minor ovular cuts near the waist and torso. There are also cutout sleeves, exposing her shoulders while the rest of the fabric drapes over her fingertips.

To accompany the number, Bailey had on a high-waisted bodycon skirt that pooled gracefully at her ankles, a lettuce hem on the line of the fabric. The material is soft and worked great as a silhouette for Bailey. The singer accessorized with medium-sized gold hoops and rings across her acrylic nails. She let her locs down, flipping them over her shoulder occasionally.

Les Petits Joueurs’ “Lucas” PVC mules. CREDIT: Courtesy of Les Petits Joueurs

Bailey coordinated the look with Les Petits Joueurs’ “Lucas” PVC mules, which supported her feet with a studded strap over the bridge of her foot and another over her toe, locking them in.

The round 4-inch wedge heel is sleek, with a half-moon shape at the center of the wedge that worked well with the overall cutout theme. These square-toed sandals are transparent and facilitate the rest of the outfit without overpowering it.

