Chloe Bailey Glows in Neon Yellow Bikini & Hot Pink Balenciaga Hiker-Inspired Sandals at Revolve Festival’s Coachella Party 2022

Chloe Bailey stepped out for Revolve Festival on Sunday in La Quinta, Calif., during the first weekend of Coachella, where she showed off a vibrant neon ensemble.

The 23-year-old “Have Mercy” singer donned a bright, neon yellow two-piece bathing suit underneath a matching floor-length coat featuring colorful detailing. On her feet, she wore a pair of sporty hot pink Balenciaga sandals with chunky soles and multiple velcro straps.

Chloe Bailey shows off a chic yellow neon look and hot pink sandals at the Revolve Festival at Coachella on April 17. CREDIT: Getty

The upscale hiking style, dubbed Balenciaga’s “Track” sandal, popped against the rest of her eye-catching outfit. Set on lightweight rubber soles with a 1-inch platform and 1.5-inch wedge heel, the same silhouette is available in fire engine red for $825 on Mytheresa.com.

A closer look at Chloe Bailey wearing chunky hot pink Balenciaga sandals at Revolve Festival Day 2 during the first weekend of Coachella on April 17. CREDIT: Getty

Chloe Bailey poses with sister Halle (right) at Revolve Festival. CREDIT: Courtesy

Coachella made its return after a two-year hiatus from April 15-17 and continues next weekend from April 22-24. The multi-day music festival, which includes numerous established and emerging musical performances, features headlining sets by Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia and more. The event will also host stylish activations and parties from Revolve, Rolling Stone, Levi’s, MCM, Hugo, Rachel Zoe and more.

Revolve’s namesake Revolve Festival returned to California to host 2,000 guests in a musical celebration. Co-launched with h.Wood Group, the event also included performances by Ty Dolla $ign, Jack Harlow, Post Malone, Bia and Iann Dior, plus a special guest appearance by Willow Smith.

