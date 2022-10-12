Chloe Bailey Amps Up Sequin Minidress with Leather Gloves & 7-Inch Heels for Cardi B’s 30th Burlesque-Themed Birthday Party

The stars aligned for Cardi B’s 30th birthday bash held at the Poppy nightclub in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The Grammy Award-winning rapper celebrated the milestone with a burlesque-themed party.

Chloe Bailey was among the many famous faces to step out for the affair. The “Have Mercy” singer arrived alongside her sister Halle Bailey. Chloe appeared in sparkling style, wearing a silver sequin halter dress. The minidress had thick straps, a plunging neckline and glittery tassels that draped from the bodice.

Sisters Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey arrive at Cardi B’s 30th birthday party in Los Angeles on October 11, 2022. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

Giving her look an edgy touch, the R&B songstress complemented her dress with sheer tights and add dramatic leather opera gloves. Chloe continued to accessorize with diamond hoop earrings and carried her essentials in a small circle handbag.

For glam, the “Treat Me” hitmaker went with silver eyeshadow and glossy neutral pout. She pinned some of her locs back away from her face and let the rest cascade down her back.

To further elevate the moment Chloe completed her look with a towering set of silver platform sandals. The silhouette had a chunky, stacked outsole and was set on a 7-inch heel. The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Sisters Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey attend Cardi B’s 30th birthday party in Los Angeles on October 11, 2022. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

Bailey remains trendy when it comes to her footwear choices. The “Grown-ish” actress has been spotted in styles like thong sandals and chunky sneakers from brands like Tamara Mellon, Balenciaga and many more. She also wears Allbirds sneakers when off-duty. Additionally, the multi-hyphenate phenom has an extensive resume in the fashion industry, having appeared in campaigns and runways for Fendi, Dolce & Gabbana and Louis Vuitton.

